The Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) has extended the deadline for prospective presidential flagbearers to submit their applications.

Candidates had until February 26 to apply but this has been pushed by a month to March 31, 2021.

“Further to the notice of the National Elections Board (NEB) of 21st January 2021 calling for the submission of applications by individuals interested in consideration as the ODM Party presidential candidate for the 2022 general elections, this is to extend the deadline for the submission of applications from 26th of February 2021 to 31st March 2021,” ODM National Elections Board chairperson Catherine Mumma announced Thursday.

“All interested interest candidates are required to submit their application in the prescribed manner.”

Interested candidates are required to obtain application forms from the Party Headquarters at Chungwa House or from the party’s website.

Any interested applicant should be a Kenyan citizen by birth, a registered voter, be a life member of the ODM Party, be a holder of a degree from a university recognized in Kenya and of high moral standing and integrity.

“Have demonstrable commitment and participation to the Party’s activities and agenda; meet the minimum requirements for Presidential Candidates as set out by the IEBC,” adds the party.

Applicants are also required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Sh1 million.