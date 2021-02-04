Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against dragging his name through the mud.

Noting that he does not like political mudslinging, the Service Party (TSP) leader said he will not hesitate to speak out should the need arise.

“I have never attacked anybody including the President but if they continue to attack me, I also have some things to say. But I do not want to go that route. I respect leaders and I do not want to fight anybody. The journey I want to go is that of gentlemanly politics. Politics of name-calling belongs to the dustbin,” he said.

President Kenyatta took an indirect swipe at Kiunjuri during one of his meetings with MCAs at Sagana State Lodge.

Without mentioning names, Uhuru said some of his former Cabinet appointees had failed at their jobs, even as he praised incumbent Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya for clearing the rot in the ministry.

Kiunjuri seemingly took the President’s remarks personally and said he will not sit back as his name is dragged through the mud.

“One thing that we will not allow the President to do is to push us into a corner and continue tarnishing our names. That will not happen. That cannot happen,” Kiunjuri said when he spoke in Tharaka Nithi during the burial ceremony of the wife to the county’s former governor Samuel Ragwa.

The former CS also defended his track record at the Agriculture ministry saying he laid the foundation to ensure food security.

“This government has a performance contract. Every minister has a performance contract and there are appraisals. If I was a non-performer, the President can show us,” Kiunjuri told Nation on Tuesday.

“During the State of the Nation address, you (President) said that in Agriculture there is nothing else you can do for now other than laying the foundation. I did the foundation and left it with you. I gave you the agriculture sector growth strategy.”