Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has reiterated that he is on the growing list of candidates looking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Speaking in Mombasa, Joho said he has submitted his nomination application to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

In an indirect message to ODM party leader Raila Odinga, the Mombasa governor said it is time for those he supported to return the favour.

“We have supported, helped, carried and pushed them for years now, it is time that they do the same for us now. Some are doubting my capabilities but let me put them on notice, they are the ones who are not ready to be president. And if it is going to disrupt [political] plans then so be it.

“If Uhuru can be president and Raila can be president then even I can be president. If the concern is integrity, then I am the headquarters of integrity,” said Joho.

The county boss outlined his accomplishments during his 10-year tenure saying his administration abolished tribalism and racism in the region.

“It is work that we have done as the government of Mombasa…now we look at each other as one people. Those busy reminding you that you are poor are not doing right. It is the responsibility of a leader to provide solutions!”

“Don’t accept their lies! Let’s show them that Mombasa has changed. And I have told ODM, where I submitted my papers that I am going all the way and they should be ready to support me because I will win. And all the ODM stronghold counties we have worked and supported over the years should be ready to support us now,” Joho added.