Nairobi woman representative Esther Passaris has once again found herself on the wrong side of a section of Kenyans on Twitter after condemning the mishandling of Millicent Omanga in Kisii.

During the burial of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s father on Monday, Omanga was evicted from the podium following a standoff with governor James Ongwae after she tried to snatch a microphone to address mourners.

The nominated senator later tweeted saying she is no pushover. “Bora wamejua I’m not a pushover. Ama wanasemaje hapo njei?” she posed.

Like many of us, the incident caught the eye of Esther Passaris who took to her Twitter platform to share her opinion.

“I am deeply appalled and would like to condemn in the strongest terms possible the manner in which Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga was manhandled yesterday in Kisii. No matter which side of the political divide we’re on, women’s bodies must be respected at all times,” Passaris tweeted.

Her remarks, however, appeared to split opinion, with a majority accusing her of playing the gender card. Others agreed with Passaris that the situation could have been handled better.

Below are some sampled tweets:

 