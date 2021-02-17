The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has obtained court orders to detain a policeman who stabbed his colleague during a row over rent for a house they share.

Elijah Wanyiri, who is attached to Kasarani Sports Centre, allegedly stabbed Peter Mutemi, who is attached to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions at Makadara law courts on February 12.

The officers share a double room house at Shauri Moyo police station where they jointly pay a rent of Sh9,000. Wanyiri allegedly contributed Sh1,000 and an argument ensued leading to a fight in which Mutemi sustained several stab wounds.

Inspector Boniface Ireri of Shauri Moyo DCI offices said Mutemi suffered deep cuts on the chest and was admitted at Care Hospital before being discharged on Monday.

Ireri sought to detain Wanyiri for 10 days to establish the health condition of Mutemi before consulting the office of Director of Public Prosecutions.

But Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga granted seven more days to allow further investigations into the alleged murder attempt.

The suspect will be arraigned on Monday.