City businessman and aspiring politician Alinur Mohammed has clarified his relationship with celebrity media personality Betty Kyallo saying he is her mentor.

Alinur, who is eyeing the Kamukunji parliamentary seat, burst into the limelight in January last year when he was rumoured to be the mysterious ‘Somali Guy’ Betty was dating.

Speaking on Radio Jambo recently, Alinur reiterated that they are not an item.

“I’m not in a relationship with Betty. I’m a family man, a father of two. Sisi kama waislamu tunapewa nafasi nne, we don’t do things chini ya maji. We do things out in the public,” he said.

His host, Ali Baba, further asked what his role was in Kyallo’s life saying: “We can say you are the mentor to Betty Kyallo?”

To which the aspiring politician responded: “Yes, exactly.”

Alinur Mohammed also confirmed Betty Kyallo has political ambitions to succeed Nairobi women rep Esther Passaris.

“Betty Kyallo is a good friend of mine, we talk often, and everyone knows she was a media personality. Yes, she wants to run for the seat for women representative in Nairobi.”

Last September, Betty Kyallo opened about her political ambitions in an interview with Churchill.

“I will definitely join politics and it is the next thing I’m looking forward to doing. For TV, I think I have done whatever I wanted to do on Mainstream, there is just one thing I want to do that before I go into politics, I have always wanted to have a talk show like Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres who are my role models in terms of the industry I am in. I have always wanted to have a stage where I have my audience, beautiful stage…so am looking for people to sponsor me… I want to talk to real people,” she said.

“It(politics) is in my plan, I have achieved everything I wanted to achieve so far and there are a few things I need to do; package myself and think about what is it that I want to run for, but I will do it,” added Betty.

“I’m not yet sure what I want to do but I will do it. I don’t want to start just mentioning names here, which title or leadership position but I will do it because I have something to offer and I also have young people who want young people to represent them…I am very certain that if God wants me to do it, you will see me on a ballot in a town near you.”