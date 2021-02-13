The race to succeed retired Chief Justice David Maraga has attracted 13 applicants, with all members of the Supreme Court bench steering clear in a surprising turn of events at the corridors of justice.

Judicial Service Commission Wednesday evening released the list of applicants looking to fill the office of the Chief Justice among them Lady Justice Martha Koome, former Director of Public Prosecutions Philip Murgor, and renowned city lawyer Senior Counsel Fredrick Ngatia, who represented President Kenyatta in the 2017 presidential petition.

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu also kept off the ongoing process that will see the Judicial Commission shortlist and publicize the list within 14 days.

The Chief Justice candidates are:

Prof Otinga Mare Prof. Dr. Moni Wekesa Hon. Mr Justice William Ouko Hon. Mr. Justice D.K. Marete Alice Jepkoech Yano Hon. Lady Justice Martha Koome Hon. Mr. Justice Mathew N. Nduma Ngatia Fredrick SC Prof Patricia K. Mbote Philip Kipchirchir Murgor Said Juma Chitembwe Otondi Ontweka Ombongi Brian Matagaro

The commission secretary Anne Amadi further disclosed that the commission has received nine applications for the position of the Judge of the Supreme Court.

They are:

Hon. Mr Justice William Ouko Hon. Mr. Justice D.K. Marete Alice Jepkoech Yano Hon. Lady Justice Martha Koome Hon. Mr. Justice Joseph Sergon Hon. Mr. Justice Mathew N. Nduma Hon. Mr. Justice Kathurima M’Inoti Dr. Justry P. Lumumba Nyaberi Hon Said Juma Chitembwe

The JSC said it is committed to upholding professionalism and integrity throughout the recruitment process.