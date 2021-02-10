The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has shortlisted 10 candidates from 13 applicants for the position of Chief Justice (CJ) ahead of their interviews in April.

The interviews will begin on Monday, April 12 at the Supreme Court of Kenya building in Nairobi.

JSC will interview one candidate per day with Justice Said Juma Chitembwe set to face the panel first.

The other nine candidates, in the order of their appearance for the interview, are Prof Patricia Kameri-Mbote, Justice Martha Koome, Justice D K Njagi Marete, Senior Counsel Philip Murgor, Justice Mathews Nderi Nduma, Senior Counsel Fredrick Ngatia, Justice William Ouko, Prof. Dr. Wekesa Moni, and Alice Jepkoech Yano.

Nine other candidates will also be interviewed for the position of Supreme Court judge. Their interviews will begin on Monday, April 26 with Justice Said Juma Chitembwe first to face the panel.

The other eight shortlisted candidates for the Supreme Court judge position in order of their appearance before the JSC panel are Justice Martha Koome, Justice DK Njagi Marete, Justice Kathurima M’inoti, Justice Mathews Nderi Nduma, Justry Lumumba Nyaberi, Justice William Ouko, Joseph Kiplagat Sergon and Alice Jepkoech Yano.

The Commission has asked members of the public to submit their views on the candidates in writing by March 3 for consideration.

The JSC panel comprises Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Justice Mohamed Warsame, Mercy Mwara Deche, Patrick Gichohi, Prof Olive Mugenda, Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki, Felix Kiptarus, Macharia Njeru, and Justice David Majanja.