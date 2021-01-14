Kenyan singer Yusriyah Nasra, better known as Meg C, is this month marking the death anniversary of her husband, Salim.

Meg C had her life turned upside down in 2010 when her husband of three years perished in an accident in Malindi. At the time, she was three months pregnant with their second child and she had taken a break from music to focus on her family.

11 years later, Meg C says she is battling depression over the tragic loss.

“January is never a good month for me. It’s the month of his anniversary and to be honest it has always been difficult for me. Ever since I lost him I have been depressed to date because I was also pregnant and he never got to meet his son.

“The situation is even getting worse as years go by with the kids growing because they ask all these sorts of questions about him, and that draws me back. I wonder if I will ever win this depression because of the memories of the good times we had when he was alive. He was so gentle and took care of us really well,” Meg C told Nation.

Meg C, who has never been in a serious relationship with anyone since her husband, was at some point rumored to be dating retired footballer Dennis Oliech.

The songbird clarified that they were never an item. “I have never dated Dennis Oliech. When those rumors emerged we had become friends because he was dating a very close friend of mine. Besides at the time my late husband was courting me. But I decided to flow with the publicity as I was still doing music,” she said.

Meg C shot to fame when she was featured as the main video vixen in Jimwat’sshit song, Under 18. She went to establish herself as a musician with hit songs such as ‘Elewa’ and ‘Nipe’.

She has since rebranded to Keydoli after making her music comeback two years ago