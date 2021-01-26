A woman who allegedly killed her son while performing an exorcism was presented before a Baricho court on Monday, January 25.

36-year-old Miriam Wambui reportedly strangled her five-year-old son to death while acting on instructions from “higher beings”.

The woman’s husband, Joseph Wanjohi, told the press that his wife said she was speaking to her gods who had instructed her to strangle the nursery school pupil at Mukui Primary School in Kerugoya Town, Kirinyaga County.

Musa Gichero, acting bishop of the Aroti Apostolic Missionaries Foundation where the suspect fellowships, distanced himself and the church from claims that it is the Bible he gave her that pushed her to commit the act.

The suspect appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti who directed that she be remanded at the Sagana Police Station for 7 days to enable police to complete investigations.

The case was set for mention on February 2, 2020.