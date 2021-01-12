Lawrence Simon Warunge, the main suspect in the murder of his family and a worker in Kiambu, was presented in court Monday morning.

The 22-year-old university student was arraigned alongside his girlfriend Sarah Muthoni. When the claims by the prosecution were read to him, Warunge said “no objection”.

The Kiambu court allowed police to hold the suspects for 14 days to allow investigators to conclude their probe.

Warunge will be detained at the Gigiri Police Station while Muthoni will be detained at the Muthaiga Police Station.

Detectives will use the two-week period to conduct DNA tests and postmortem. The suspects will also undergo a mental assessment’s

