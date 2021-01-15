The Kenyan passport has dropped out of the list of top 10 most powerful travel documents in Africa.

According to the latest Henley Passport Index Report, Kenya’s passport dropped from being the eighth most powerful in Africa in 2020 to position 11. Kenya has also dropped one spot in the global ranking from position 52 to 53.

The report attributes the drop to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic which saw Kenya’s passport lose 10 positions on the mobility score. The score measures the number of countries a holder of a particular passport can visit without a visa or get a visa on arrival.

The number of countries a Kenyan passport holder can visit visa-free or get a visa on arrival reduced to 61 in the period under review from 74 last year.

Kenyan citizens can travel to 29 countries visa-free and obtain one on arrival in 30 countries.

In Africa, Seychelles has the most powerful passport followed by South Africa, Mauritius, Botswana, Namibia, Tunisia, and Swaziland.

Japanese passport is once again the most powerful in the world, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 191 destinations around the world.

Singapore is in second place with access to 190 destinations followed by South Korea and Germany (189).

Below is a list of best and worst passports to hold.

The best passports to hold in 2021 are:

1. Japan (191 destinations)

2. Singapore (190)

3. South Korea, Germany (189)

4. Italy, Finland, Spain, Luxembourg (188)

5. Denmark, Austria (187)

6. Sweden, France, Portugal, Netherlands, Ireland (186)

7. Switzerland, United States, United Kingdom, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand (185)

8. Greece, Malta, Czech Republic, Australia (184)

9. Canada (183)

10. Hungary (181)