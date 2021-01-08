A pastor who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing and impregnating his two daughters was Thursday convicted of two incest charges.

John Gichina, a 51-year-old Akorino pastor from Kathaka village in Ndia Constituency, Kirinyaga county, admitted to having carnal knowledge with his daughters aged 14 and 16 years between June 2019 and August 2020.

Senior Principal Magistrate Anthony Mwicigi noted that the accused was convicted on his own plea of guilt.

In his defense, the sex pest told the court that the devil misled him into the heinous acts and pleaded for forgiveness saying that nobody is perfect.

He also answered in the affirmative after he was asked whether the complainants were his daughters and whether he knows that they are minors.

“The devil is reigning on earth and making people sin. I sinned, but I’m remorseful and I will be happy if pardoned. It was my first time to commit such a crime in my life,” the man said.

In his ruling, the magistrate said the pastor should be locked up for one week to give the probation officer sufficient time to interview the complainants to assess the impact of their statements before the judgement is delivered.

The convict will know his fate on January 14 when the sentence will be delivered.