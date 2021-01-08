By now you may have heard that Omar Lali has a ‘new catch’. The Lamu native gained national attention after the death of Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai in May last year.

The two made what seemed like an odd couple, with many claiming Omar was a beach boy who had managed to seduce a rich girl.

His personal grooming particularly left a lot to be desired.

Now, just a few months after he was released, photos of Omar and a new beautiful lady have emerged on social media. The girl was identified as Koko Kamillah, and she is actually the one who posted the photos on Instagram.

Apparently, blogger Nyakundi picked them up and started the dating rumours.

Read that story here.

Koko has now revealed that the two are just old friends. She however made light of the situation, posting screenshots from blog headlines, some outright fake.

Anyway, KOT was quick to pick up on this latest scoop. Here are some of the tweets and comments.

Victoria Rubadiri should just visit Malindi (Omar Lali) once and stop complaining of lack of men for her! pic.twitter.com/M4pdXJOAdK — Sirma Ke (@restricteDesire) January 7, 2021

Omar Lali give me the secret pic.twitter.com/cCbHVkRB9h — Senseless Bro (@Frankypolz) January 7, 2021

Omar Lali, Amerix and Maverick Aoko will be the guest speakers at this year's Men's Conference on 14th Feb. Come one, come all. — Kelvin Ondieque (@Sirkev91) January 7, 2021

Omar Lali where do you normally hide during men's conference we need this hunting skill indeed you are the father Lion. Mimi sasa nafuga beards za white na Rasta. Im fully behind you Master — Kute O' clinton (@clinton_kute) January 7, 2021

After mzee kibor being our chairperson ,,,,, we are know getting Omar lali as our vice chair 💪💪💪💪men's generation 😂😂😂😂 — Dr Mishororo Chepkwony (@KollinesChepkw1) January 7, 2021

Due to public demand and the need for our men to use charm in protecting their wives and getting more wives, I have invited Omar Lali to be a guest during our annual. It will be a different one.#MensConference2021 pic.twitter.com/DqcfcUhGD5 — MZEE KIBOR PATRON (@MzeeKiborr) January 7, 2021

Omar Lali show us your ways master pic.twitter.com/aygX6OQDIq — legalize it🇰🇪 (@Yegon_collins34) January 7, 2021

It's time #omarlali be declared a national trophy 🏆 — ToTo (@ToTo96568973) January 7, 2021

Omar Lali pulling a Danish Gambit. There cannot be peace until the owner of the yam is allowed to eat his own yam in peace. pic.twitter.com/nxeAc93kRo — MOGONDO BETT®, MBCs (@__MogondoBettKE) January 7, 2021

The God of orphans Has remembered Boychild Omar Lali once again. This time round with Ledisha Lempao. Ledisha's dad is a famous Masaai tycoon. Sio Juju Ni maombi🎶 pic.twitter.com/pwsgw9JTWu — C O 🇰🇪 (@Blackafrican254) January 7, 2021

Omar Lali is back like he never left pic.twitter.com/EjCm0ik9oU — The Kenya Adress (@theadresss) January 7, 2021

Omar Lali seen with a new lady. He should start a curriculum on seduction pic.twitter.com/Caxut5qjvY — MuthuiMkenya 🇰🇪 (@MuthuiMkenya) January 7, 2021

Please Omar Lali ,i need your marking scheme….(( pic.twitter.com/HOtmzbyDLX — Nandi county Leadership Forum(NCLF) (@YouthRuto) January 7, 2021

Hata apatwe na COVID this guy won't lose taste 🙌🏾 Omar Lali pic.twitter.com/AWq0VHMfbN — 𝚆𝚎𝚜_𝚍𝚘𝚖 (@Esmaiyo) January 7, 2021

Who is the GOAT ?

Retweet for Omar lali

Likes for Eric omondi pic.twitter.com/o9h6AWLD6G — The Mnur Feruz (@mnoorferuz) January 7, 2021

Omar Lali, I think this LEGEND uses witchcraft to lure this fine and beautiful girls. I'm Scared! #HappyBirthdayRaila #40vs2 pic.twitter.com/e50TA6MczP — Samira S Aden (@Samira_She1kh) January 7, 2021

Master Omar Lali at work the only man who can mend a broken heart … 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EEPVUXTWM1 — Amir Saleh. (@OyawoPaul) January 7, 2021