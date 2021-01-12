The comedian’s highly publicized search for a wife in the public domain using a reality show akin to ‘The Bachelor’ was nothing more than just a publicity stunt.

While we should all have known better, a section of netizens actually bought into the show dubbed ‘Wife Material’ that saw Eric Omondi eventually “walk down the aisle” with Carol Kamweru, one-half of the pop group Band BeCa.

And the comedian has finally confirmed what some of us knew; ‘Wife Material’ was just for clout.

In a belated disclaimer on his social pages, Eric Omondi said ‘Wife Material’ was a scripted show to generate traction for his recently launched studio while also reintroducing Band BeCa back into the music industry after Naiboi signed them under his label last year.

“DISCLAIMER: Wife Material was a choreographed and Scripted Entertainment show,” Omondi posted on Monday.

He added: “Good morning guys!!! I want to take this opportunity to THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart for supporting the show #WifeMaterial My heartfelt gratitude to all the ladies who participated in the show. I LOVE YOU GUYS and APPRECIATE YOU SOO MUCH🙏🙏🙏🙏. We did this show to give you just a small taste of what BIG TYME ENTERTAINMENT and ERIC OMONDI STUDIOS has in store for you. Our VISION and MISSION is to offer WORLD CLASS ENTERTAINMENT.”

“#WifeMaterial was just a tip of that ICEBERG. Wife Material has brought forth the re-birth of @bandbeca and Introduced us to 9 Amazingly beautiful Women with soo much potential. Please Click the LINK ON MY BIO to watch “Watch your Mouth” by @bandbeca, they have an amazing Album coming up in February. NOW FASTEN YOUR SAFETY BELT BECAUSE BIG TYME ENTERTAINMENT and ERIC OMONDI STUDIOS are about to take you on A RIDE of your life,” Omondi touted.

The revelation comes days after Omondi had insisted that ‘Wife Material’ was legit.

“My mum was at the wedding and even before the wedding day, I took my wife to her, where she spent two days getting some wisdom from her,” he said.

Adding: “Tutazaa tu wakisema ni kiki, but this is the wife Kenyans chose for me and I realised she has all the qualities I have been looking for in a woman for a wife.”

Eric also defended the use of stunts in the showbiz scene saying they are a form of advertisement and promotion.

“Stunts are good so long as you are using the right one. Do not use a weird stunt. Like artistes should stop posting a wedding dress before releasing a song, it has been overdone.

“It should be followed by good content. I mean the stunt should not be bigger than the content you are promoting. Ati msanii ameshikwa na polisi alafu kesho anatoa ngoma,” he said.