Uganda presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine hit out at President Yoweri Museveni for talking about sex when there are better things to talk about.

Ahead of today’s General Elections, President Museveni claimed that Bobi Wine is being funded by homosexual groups. The Kyadondo East MP refuted the allegations terming them as ‘diversionary’.

“Driving me to such talk is diversionary. I would rather use the time to talk about our plans for the people of this country.

“We are supported by Ugandans. Museveni can talk about whatever because he does not have anything else to tell Ugandans,” said Bobi.

At the same time, Bobi Wine rubbished rumours that he is gay.

“I am married to a woman you all know, it is a shame, it is disrespectful and I feel insulted to be involved in the sex talk when we have few hours to elections,” he said.