A family in Kitui will this weekend hold a joint funeral ceremony for twin brothers who died on the same day.

The identical twins Onensmus Susa Mati and Gabriel Mutie Mati, aged 63 years, died five hours apart after spending the day together.

Onesmus’ daughter Kalau Susa said her father had been admitted to Kitui Referral Hospital with kidney complications and was set to undergo dialysis. The following day, Gabriel visited Onesmus, with the brothers spending the day together.

Ms Kalau said the duo shared a meal together and had lengthy discussions.

“Our uncle left for home at around 5 pm and promised to call my father in the evening. They never spoke because my father’s condition grew worse that evening,” Kalau Susa told Nation.

Gabriel’s wife Florence Mutie said when her husband arrived home from the visit, he suddenly fell ill and developed breathing problems. At around 3 am Gabriel complained of chest pains; he died in the morning as the family was preparing to take him to a hospital.

As this was happening, Onesmus’s health deteriorated and he was out on life support as doctors prepared to transfer him to Nairobi Women’s Hospital.

At the time, Onesmus had not been informed about his brother’s death.

“Despite being critically ill, my father kept mentioning his brother’s name and telling him he is on the way. It is like he knew his twin brother was already dead,” Kalau said.

Onesmus left Kitui town for Nairobi in an ambulance at 10 am accompanied by nurses and two of his daughter. Unfortunately, he died 20km into the journey, roughly five hours after his twin brother had passed.

In honour of their strong bond, the family will host a joint funeral service on Saturday, January 16.