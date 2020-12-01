Popular Kameme FM radio presenter Muthoni wa Kirumba opened up about her violent tendencies revealing that she was naughty from a young age.

Speaking in an interview on YouTube, Wa Kirumba said she was suspended from school several times because of drug trafficking and breaking school rules.

In the interview with Dan Wainaina, Muthoni recounted an incident where she attacked a motivational speaker who had come to give an educational talk in her school.

According to the radio presenter, the preacher was targeting her in the talk, which angered Muthoni into hitting the Man of God with a cabbage.

“I used to grow some cabbages in my garden in school since I was doing agriculture as a subject. I came with some(cabbages) in the Christian Union and as I was listening, the man used examples that were directed at me since he knew I was naughty,” she said.

Wa Kirumba said as the preacher was praying, she stood up from the back and hit him with a cabbage prompting the man to ran away.

“I think he thought it was an attack or something,” she said, adding: “We later met and reconciled, although I was punished.”

Muthoni also told Wainaina about a scuffle with her then co-host Keziah wa Kariuki during a live show. They were working at Bahasha FM when Muthoni heard that Keziah was spreading rumours about her being a drug user.

“When we went on air I noticed that she was sneering at me. I hate gossip and so I confronted her about it and she shrugged it off. As the music ended, I slapped her since she became rude in her response,” Muthoni narrated.

Njogu Wachira who was their boss at the time suspended them, with Muthoni serving a heavier punishment.

“I still have the letter with me. I think Keziah was suspended for being beaten but we are good friends today. She was among the first friends I made when I came to Nairobi,” she said.

Muthoni encouraged students to be disciplined as being naughty never pays. She said she owes it to her father for never turning his back on her inspite of her unruly nature.