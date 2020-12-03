Pastor Victor Kanyari has made his feelings known about the engagement of his ex-wife Betty Bayo.

The gospel songstress got engaged to a mystery man last week Wednesday and took to social media to show off ger engagement ring. A cutout picture captured her fiancé on one knee, putting the ring on her finger with the caption, ‘Taken’.

She also shared a picture capturing her hand bearing the engagement ring interlocked with that of her fiancé.

“At the right time, I, the LORD, will make everything beautiful… Isaiah 60.22. Thanks for your prayer and love,” she captioned the photo.

Reacting to the development in Betty Bayo’s life, pastor Kanyari said he was aware but was shocked to learn that the man she is set to marry is a divorcee.

“I thought she was going to marry ‘Jesus’ after all the hateful things she said about me. He is a man who left his family, a wife, and two children somewhere. She did not look for Jesus, tell her to marry a holier ‘Jesus’ kind of a man so she can surprise us, not a man who has been used somewhere,” he said.

The controversial preacher said he has been invited to Betty’s wedding but will not attend the ceremony. Kanyari instead offered to pay for their honeymoon.

“I can’t attend her wedding although I am invited. She should continue with her life. I came before him and at least opened some way for him. He can continue with where I left, although there were others before me,” he said.

Kanyari also disclosed that he knows Betty’s soon-to-be husband referring to him as broke.

“He is from Central Kenya but can’t compete with my level. He is a hungry man, that is the best way I can describe him. I can buy them lunch, only that they have not shown up,” said Kanyari.

“Hii ni mbio ya farasi na punda. I do not know why she has rushed things since I did not expect her to be with that kind of a man. I expected a different kind of man. I am cuter…”

Pastor Kanyari expects that Bayo’s new husband will take good care of their children.

“I have given my children the best life and I promise to take them to the best schools in America. Now that there is another man in her life, I hope he will be chipping in.”