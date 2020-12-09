A man from Bombolulu in Mombasa succumbed to injuries on Monday, November 7, following an attack by a group of sex workers.

Bombolulu Chief Bernard Ogolla said the man died while receiving treatment at the Kilifi County Hospital.

According to witnesses, the man had on Saturday night sought the services of one of the commercial sex workers. The following morning, he allegedly refused to pay, forcing the sex worker to call her colleagues.

“The women, who were over ten in number, arrived at the lodging and attacked the defaulting client. Some of the girls smashed a beer bottle against the man’s face, vowing to kill him if he won’t pay their colleague her dues,” said Chief Omollo.

When they saw the man bleeding profusely, the sex workers fled the scene.

Officers from Nyali arrived at the scene and took the man to the Coast Provincial General Hospital, where he was turned away due to the ongoing nurses’ strike.

The man’s family rushed him to Kilifi Hospital where he died the following day.

Police said they were yet to make any arrests as they were waiting for the man to recover so they could record his statement.