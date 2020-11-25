Size 8 Reborn and Rose Muhando are ushering in the Thanksgiving season with a new song and a music video to accompany it.

The Kenyan gospel singer and her Tanzanian counterpart have teamed up for ”Vice Versa”, a powerful thanksgiving song that premièred on Size 8’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020.

The lyrics of the new song are full of praise and gratitude to God for overcoming difficulties. ”Vice Versa” could not have come at a better time for Size 8 and Rose Muhando, who have each had to overcome some personal battles in the recent past.

“God by His mighty Hand has gotten us through the den of lions, the fire of King Nebuchadnezzar, and the hot flames of persecutions. Without His grace, we could not make it. Let’s all praise Him,” Size 8 said of the song.

Size 8’s husband, Dj Mo, was the head of the project while Teddy B produced ‘Vice Versa” audio. Video Director Young Wallace was behind the vibrant and zestful visuals.

Fans were overjoyed with the collaboration. One wrote in the YouTube comments, “Who else is having a hard time distinguishing their voices? Awesome job Rose and Size 8; such a powerful ministration🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Another gushed, “I think and also believe that this collabo needs a Moment of Silence from the entire globe….. 👌👌👌👌👌👌👌 Best combination ever!!!❤”

Another fan proclaimed, “No one can ever crush down God’s anointed child no matter the ups and down they stand up filled with God’s love and strength to carry on their calling journey, learn to thank God every day for everything utaona mkono wa bwana pia. I like their love towards God is unstoppable Women filled with faith and hope usiwachezee they kneel down every day to talk to their father who is in heaven. Women bend but they don’t break.”

Check out “Vice Versa” below. Rating 10/10.



