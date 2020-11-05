A video has emerged online showing the awkward moment a traffic police officer tried to deflate a fleeing vehicle’s tire in Nairobi.

A timestamp in the video shows the incident occurred Tuesday, November 3 at around 6 pm in Embakasi, Nairobi County. The 19-sec clip shows the cop attempting to deflate the back tire of a Prado whose driver is said to have been evading arrest after committing a traffic offense.

Despite attempts by the officer to deflate the tire, the motorist was filmed by another motorist carefully maneuvering his way out of traffic and fleeing, leaving the hapless cop chasing dust.

Confirming the incident, Nairobi Traffic Police Commander Joshua Omukata said the motorist was at fault for overlapping.

“The officer had tried to signal the motorist to stop but he did not cooperate. That is why the officer resorted to deflating the tire in order to prevent the suspect from fleeing.

“He is still at large and we are in pursuit of him. In due time, he will be brought to book,” said Omukata.

The commander urged motorists to adhere to the traffic laws to enable good cooperation between drivers and officers.

“The mandate of the traffic officer is to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. I urge all of the motorists, let us work together because we shall not hesitate to arrest the lawbreakers if caught with an offense,” he said.