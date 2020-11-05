Non-profit organisation Jonathan Jackson Foundation (JJF) and Kubamba Krew will this weekend bring together more than 50 local artistes to perform at a mega virtual concert dubbed Jenga Jirani Festival.

Projected to be the biggest online festival in Africa reaching over 10 million people, Jenga Jirani seeks to raise funds to help communities affected by the COVID -19 pandemic.

The festival will be held on November 7th and 8th and will feature a stellar lineup of local music acts, comedians, and content creators.

They include Nyashinski, Khaligraph, Samidoh, Eric Wainaina, Mercy Masika, Juliani, Blinky Bill, Victoria Kimani, Chris Kaiga, Lady Bee, Moji Shortbabaa, Eko Dydda, Eric Omondi, MC Jessy, Wajesus Family and many more.

Speaking during the media launch in Nairobi on Tuesday, the Jenga Jirani Festival chairman Jonathan Jackson said the effect of the pandemic is still been felt by many, hence the need for concerted efforts to help those in dire need of humanitarian aid.

“Jenga Jirani is looking to continue supporting families both short and long term, and is calling on Kenyans to come together and help ‘jenga a jirani’,” he said.

The Jonathan Jackson Foundation (JJF) has in the last 6 months provided over 2 million meals (240 tons) since the pandemic started to support the sick, elderly and vulnerable around Nairobi.

The online festival has 3 stages running simultaneously for 3 hours each on November 7th/8th and will be aired on KTN Home from 7:30 pm and the Jenga Jirani website and Youtube channel.