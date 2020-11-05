The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has initiated plans to buy land for a new cemetery in the city.

Mohammed Badi-led administration has set aside a budget of Sh150 million in the current financial year towards the purchase of land.

According to a report by NMS presented to the National Assembly’s Health committee, Badi also plans to set up a crematorium at the already full Lang’ata Cemetery

“A request to the Land directorate to begin the process of acquiring the land and a discussion with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has been initiated. A base budget of Sh150 million has been budgeted for this financial year for the acquisition of the land,” said NMS.

The Directorate of Land and KFS will then identify the specific land in Mugumoini Ward also in Lang’ata sub-county that will be dedicated to the graveyard.

Lang’ata cemetery has been full for 20 years. Attempts by previous administrations to find alternative land for a new cemetery hit a dead end.

Last April, City Hall Health executive Hitan Majevdia said the county had been forced to “recycle” graves. Families were forced to bury their loved ones in shallow graves, failing to meet the recommended six feet depth.

Permanent graves for adults at the cemetery cost Sh30,000, Sh4,000 for children and Sh2,000 for infants with non-residents having to part with Sh40,000.