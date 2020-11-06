Kaka Empire music acts Femi One and Jadi, led by rapper King Kaka, have released the final video of a public participation challenge dubbed ’16 Bars of Peace’.

In late September, King Kaka invited participants to rap on an instrumental of a song dubbed ‘Mbekse’ as part of the World International Day of Peace celebrations. Three winners stood a chance to win cash prizes, as well as a feature on the final ‘Mbekse’ song for the top winner.

A winner has since been found in upcoming rapper Ramsizo Burguda from Dandora, Nairobi County, who has been featured in ‘Mbekse’ alongside U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter.

‘Mbekse’ is part of a partnership between King Kaka and USAID to promote peaceful co-existence across the country. ‘Mbekse’ is a Sheng slang that means two. The song employs the global two fingers gesture to advocate for peace, freedom from disturbance, tranquility & inner peace.

Check it out below.