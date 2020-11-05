Kenyan songbird Gin Ideal has teamed up with Naiboi in a collaborative project dubbed ‘See Yah’.

An upbeat Afropop banger, ‘See Yah’ is the first release off Gin Ideal’s forthcoming album ‘Gin n Tonic’. The 12-track project drops November, 20 and features a variety of genres with music acts such as Dufla Diligon, Spice Diana, Ketchup and others.

“I have been in the music scene for a while now and I believe it is time for my complete music takeover. Having made my showbiz impact both in Kenya and Uganda, my focus is now to popularize my music across other parts of Africa. That is why my new project is big. That is why I have made unprecedented move working on collabos with artistes nobody expected me to. And that is why this will be ‘Gin and Tonic’. It’s a cocktail of sorts. This will be Gin Ideal serving a new concoction,” said Ideal.

‘See Yah’ audio was produced by Rixx while the lyric video was by Video Don.

Without an official video, ‘See Yah’ is already proving to be a fan favorite, an indication that music lovers can’t wait for the visuals.

In the meantime, sing along to the lyric video below. Rating 8/10.