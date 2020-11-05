Police in Muthangari are investigating the death of a 34-year-old woman who was reported missing a few weeks ago.

Sheila Kawira Mwirichia was found dead in her Lavington Valley apartment in Nairobi on Tuesday, November 3. Her decomposing body was discovered after Nelson Akonyo, the caretaker of the flat that Mwirichia resided in, reported a foul smell emanating from her house.

With the help of police, Akonyo broke down Mwirichia’s door and found her half-naked body in the living room.

“The body was moved to Montezuma Funeral Home,” a report filed at Muthangari Police Station under the OB number 56/3/11/2020 states.

Police said the cause of death remains unknown but investigations are ongoing.