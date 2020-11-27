Seasoned comedian Jasper Muthomi, better known by his stage name Mc Jessy, is gearing for the premiere of his YouTube show on TV.

The former ‘Churchill Raw’ show host has signed a deal with Standard Group to broadcast his show, ‘Jessy Junction’, on the media group’s TV station, KTN Home.

The show will premiere next week Monday, November 30th, 2020 at 10 pm.

“Yes, we are now on KTN. Starting this coming Monday. Are you ready? #JessyJunction #Fun_n_Laughter,” Jessy captioned a promo video on his socials.

The partnership with KTN Home comes barely 5 months after MC Jessy launched ‘Jessy Junction’ to stay afloat after the government imposed curfew and lockdown measures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During that time, MC Jessy has hosted popular celebrities such as Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri, Kamene Goro, Kate Actress, Maureen Waititu, Bahati, Willis Raburu and others.

