A man who housed a 15-year-old girl after she ran away from her parents’ home has been charged with defilement.

The teen reportedly ran away from her home after a dispute with her mother and sought solace at her boyfriend’s place in Riruta, Nairobi. The 22-year-old man found the minor at his doorstep and let her in.

Suspecting she was with her boyfriend, the girl’s parents filed a police report and the minor was picked up. Police also arrested the man on allegations of defiling the minor on October 28 in Riruta.

Appearing before Kibera senior resident magistrate Sharon Maroro, the man faced an additional charge of committing an indecent act with the minor on the same night.

His lawyer Evans Ondieki pleaded for lenient bond terms saying his client was only being a good Samaritan.

The magistrate freed the suspect on a Sh300,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

The case will be mentioned on November 16.