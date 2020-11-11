A man who threatened to stab a public toilet attendant in Nairobi has pleaded guilty to charges of creating a disturbance.

Harun Kariuki Ngendo, a city-based porter, admitted to threatening to stab James Ndung’u inside Dagoretti market on November 5.

The court heard that Ngendo was armed with a knife, which was presented at Kibera law courts. The suspect is said to have charged at Mr Ndung’u with the intention of stabbing him forcing the toilet attendant to flee and report the matter to the police.

It took the intervention of members of the public to restrain Mr Ngendo from pursuing Mr Ndung’u.

In his defense, Mr Ngendo claimed he was drunk at the time of the incident. He told senior resident magistrate Sharon Maroro that he did not remember how or where he got the knife as he was inebriated.

The magistrate ordered for his social inquiry report before sentencing him on Friday.