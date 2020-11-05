Police in Migwani, Kitui County have in their custody a preacher who stands accused of sodomising a teenage boy.

The preacher who runs a church in Mutulani area was caught sodomising the 13-year-old minor in his house on Tuesday evening, November 3.

Migwani OCPD Nicholas Mutua said the suspect confessed to his captors that he had defiled two other boys.

“After the suspect was confronted, he confessed to having sodomised two other boys on separate occasions,” said Mutua.

The police boss said the three minors have since been taken to Mwingi Hospital for tests.

The boys confirmed to the police that the suspect had sexually abused them on different dates in the recent past.

“We will arraign the suspect once investigations are concluded,” said Mutua.