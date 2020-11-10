Zari Hassan has hit back at social media trolls who have been fat-shaming her for putting on weight.

The South Africa based Ugandan businesswoman has been the subject of unnecessary body shaming following her highly publicized return to Tanzania this past weekend.

Never one to let trolls get one over on her, the mother of five clapped back at the detractors saying her weight gain should not bother people.

Zari explained that she put on weight as a result of staying indoors for five months due to the lock-down in South Africa.

“Nimeskia kuna wadada huko wanasema eti nimenenepa. Tumekuwa Lock-down 5 months going 6, and we could not go anywhere or do anything. Tunakaa ndani, wewe umewahi kufungiwa kwenye nyumba, miezi mitano, it becomes so crazy. Sehemu unaenda ni Fridge, Jikoni kupika na sebuleni kukaa. Plus, it was South Africa winter hakuna sehemu ya kuswim or walk,” said Zari in a video.

The businesswoman noted that it is easy for her to lose weight and trolls should mind their own business.

“I used to work out but saa hizi kuna watu wanaumwa eti Zari Kanenepa, it’s so easy to put on weight, and it easy for me to lose the weight. Sasa hapo ulipo kama unaumwa because of my weight sijui. I’m the one who is putting on the weight, you are the one who is having a headache or the pain. I don’t understand how?

“When people are skinny, they have HIV, they are stressing an all that, but when people are fat, ooh she is so ugly, shapeless or whatever. I am beautiful in my own skin whether am skinny or fat. And me being beautiful is not just about my size, lot of things contribute to me being beautiful. So let people be, who they wanna be if am putting on weight am gonna work on it,” she said.