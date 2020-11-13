Ex-K24 news anchor Rose Gakuo has bagged a new job with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services.

The media practitioner is the head of public relations and stakeholder management at NMS in the office of the president. Sources indicate her job entails leading outward PR strategies and plans that promote key initiatives, image, and reputation of the NMS.

Gakuo will also serve as the key media contact and the representative for the NMS.

The journalist has since been involved in a number of NMS projects such as the recent launch of the city commuter rail which will see the patronage of 132,000 commuters every day.

“It is a new dawn Nairobi. Beating the city’s traffic! At the commissioning of the refurbished Nairobi Central Rail Station. Meanwhile decongestion of the city underway,” she said.