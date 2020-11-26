An app has been developed to allow Kenyans to append their signatures digitally, endorsing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

Co-chair of the BBI Secretariat Junet Mohamed said the app was developed as part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The National Assembly Minority Whip also directed Kenyans to visit www.bbisignatures.org where they will similarly be able to sign the document.

“You can log into the site and sign because we are ready and roaring to go. Follow instructions, sign and your signature and ID and all details will be captured and will be used for the signature,” he said.

Junet noted that online signing will be just as effective as signing physically and the signature will be valid.

He said signatures will be collected for one week till the end of the month, before handing them over to the IEBC.

Junet mentioned that 30 governors were present during the Wednesday launch, indicating a clear endorsement of the report.

After taking it to the assemblies, the process will proceed to parliament and then to Kenyans.

“We are going to take to parliament, the two speakers are here and it’s as good as done. We will then take to the people of Kenya to make a decision on it.

“We are going to go out there and follow the Covid protocols. We will do meetings in town halls with attendance of not more than 100 people until Covid is gone. Life will continue.”