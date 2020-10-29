President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to deliver this year’s State of the Nation Address to the joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate next month.

The address had been scheduled for November 5 but has reportedly been pushed to November 12.

“Speaker Justin Muturi has just handed me a confirmation from State House that the President will address the nation on November 12,” National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai told the Nation.

Sialai said the address will be delivered from the debating chambers of the National Assembly, where only 114 of the 416 MPs from the two Houses on a shared ratio will be allowed to attend.

The rest of the legislators will follow the address from the chambers of the Senate and other designated areas such as the members’ lounge and tents.

The public will be allowed to catch the address from big screens to be erected outside the precincts of Parliament.

Sialai said compliance to the Ministry of Health protocols must be observed at all times. “We have no option but to comply with the Covid-19 guidelines that this House helped pass so as to ensure the safety of members and other Kenyans outside there.”

While President Uhuru has in the past delivered the address between March and May, this year’s was delayed by Covid-19 pandemic.