Wedding bells are ringing for Switch TV presenters Tony Kwalanada and Joyce Maina.

This after the former K24 TV presenter proposed to Ms Maina on Friday evening, the same nightSwitch TV was commemorating its second anniversary.

The media couple shared the news via their social media pages, with Kwalanda posting a photo showing off the engagement ring.

“Cuffing SEASON#cuffingseason#mrskwalanda #successstory,” he wrote.

In a separate post, Kwalanda wrote: “Switch TV is 2 years old, and we TOO enjoyed the #nightofthestars.”

The couple also confirmed their engagement during ‘The Night of Stars’ show hosted by Dr. Ofweneke.

“These beautiful hands deserve what you can clearly see,” Kwalanda told Dr. Ofweneke when asked about their engagement.

On her part, Joyce said Kwalanda was a gentleman who treats her like a queen.

The engagement comes less than a month after the ‘ChatSpot’ host rubbished rumors of having an affair with DJ Mo.

