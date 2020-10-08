Footage of a daring robbery in Nairobi’s Buruburu estate has been released showing the shocking moment six armed thugs raided an electronics shop last weekend.

The video has a timestamp of Saturday, October, 3 at around 8:30 p.m and shows the suspects robbing an Electronics & Clothing Store a gunpoint.

The six gangsters are seen casually walking into the store and posing as regular customers before one of them draws a pistol. They are seen ordering two customers into another room where the owner of the business is said to have been situated.

The 8-minute video captured the thugs ransacking the store before one of the gangsters dismantled the CCTV camera.

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko said the robbers made away with cash, electronics and clothing worth hundreds of thousands.

“The notorious and dangerous armed robbers stole Sh 20,000, sneakers worth Sh 20,000, 43’ TV set, a hometheatre system worth Sh 30,000, 6 Phones, T-Shirts, Phone & computer accessories worth Sh 100,000,” said Sonko.

The governor appealed to the public to provide information that would assist the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in arresting the robbers.

“The matter was reported at Buruburu Police Station. This is the 4th time for such an incident to occur in Buruburu area in this year. Two weeks ago, a similar incident happened in the same area where an Mpesa agent was shot during the robbery,” said Sonko.

Watch the CCTV footage below.