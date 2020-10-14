President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence and encouragement to Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney and family following the death of her father Mzee Edward Kiprotich Karoney.

Mzee Karoney, 74, passed away Tuesday afternoon at Kapsabet Referral Hospital in Nandi County following a traffic accident along Kapsabet-Eldoret Road.

In his message of comfort, the President mourned Mzee Karoney as a respected elder, a successful farmer, and a strong champion for education.

“It is unfortunate that we have lost Mzee Karoney when we still needed his wise counsel as an elder. We have lost a man who cherished and was a strong champion for education in his community as can be seen through his children.

“Mzee Karoney will be remembered by many for his farming exploits and as a mentor for young farmers in Nandi County,” the President eulogised.

The Head of State said death had robbed the nation of a warm, outstanding and gifted elder whose legacy will live on for many generations to come.

“It is my prayer that the Almighty God will give you the strength and courage to bear the loss,” the President encouraged CS Farida Karoney and the family.

Deputy President William Ruto eulogised Mzee Karoney as a hardworking and progressive man.

“We have lost a pillar, a role-model and a tireless servant of the community. Mzee Edward Kiprotich Karoney, father to CS for Lands Farida Karoney, was a hardworking and progressive man who diligently offered counsel to the society. Undoubtedly, his legacy will endure forever,” said the DP.

The deceased was knocked down by a boda boda rider while crossing the busy Kapsabet- Eldoret highway. He had parked his vehicle in a shade and was crossing to attend an appointment when a speeding boda boda rider knocked him.

Karoney was rushed to the Kapsabet County Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.