Passengers aboard the Madaraka Express train from Mombasa to Nairobi were Wednesday left stuck for an hour at Ndii area, Voi Sub-county.

Kenya Railways said an earth tremor hit Taita Taveta forcing authorities to temporarily cut short the 5-hour journey as a precautionary measure.

“The train was forced to come to an unscheduled stop today in Tsavo West National Park following reports of an earth tremor in Voi,” said the railway agency.

The stop allowed officials in the area to inspect the railway line to ascertain if it had been affected by the tremor.

The stop lasted one hour before a multi-agency team gave the green light from the control centre to proceed with the journey.

The Madaraka Express train which had departed Nairobi Terminus at 8 am arrived in Mombasa at 3.30 pm