Here are a look of some of today ‘top headlines.

Live updates: Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing Following Amy Coney Barrett’s opening statement yesterday, the committee adjourned until today for a round of questioning expected to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET. Barrett will be grilled by Senate Judiciary Committee members over the course of today and Wednesday. Senators have the option of appearing and questioning the witness in person or remotely.

Fauci says he’s ‘not going to walk away’ as Trump revives criticism President Donald Trump revived his public criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci Tuesday morning, continuing his efforts to undermine the infectious disease expert even as the doctor said he’s not going to bow to pressure.

Kanye West and other stars join global protests over police brutality in Nigeria US rapper Kanye West has joined a growing list of international celebrities speaking out in support of large protests against police brutality in Nigeria.

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation said in a statement Tuesday.

iPhone 12: What you need to know about Apple’s new 5G phone lineup Apple’s 5G smartphone lineup is finally here.

IMF cuts its global economic forecasts for 2021 and warns of ‘long, uneven’ recovery A strong comeback in 2021 is needed to help the global economy heal from the coronavirus pandemic. But the International Monetary Fund is downgrading its forecasts for next year, and warning of a long, slow recovery that will stoke poverty and damage growth.

Megan Thee Stallion pens New York Times opinion piece on Black women Megan Thee Stallion makes her living having a way with words and she’s got some strong ones in a New York Times opinion piece published Tuesday.

Apple removes power adapters and headphones from box, calls it progress If you thought removing the headphone jack was courageous, wait until you hear what Apple has in store for you now. At Tuesday’s pre-recorded Apple event, various company execs touted all the exciting new features coming with the various iPhone 12s. One such feature, it would seem, enables Apple to give you less with your purchase.

Apple reveals the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Apple has finally unveiled its highly anticipated iPhones: the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The new devices packs a few upgrades including 5G connectivity and a new stainless steel, flat-edge design. The new iPhone 12 Pro line will be available in gold, silver, graphite, and an all-new pacific blue option.

Women have been waiting for this Election Day for the last four years For the last four years, millions of women have lived in a perpetual state of rage. In November 2016, they watched reality TV star Donald Trump defeat Hillary Clinton, even after the public heard him admit that he assaults women he finds attractive.