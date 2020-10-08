Here are some of today’s biggest headlines.

Trump’s erratic behavior ignores worsening pandemic and its victims A defiant President Donald Trump is chasing his own political goals while ignoring the human and economic toll of the pandemic, with his super spreader White House in chaos and top Pentagon generals in quarantine.

Eddie Van Halen dies at 65 after cancer battle Eddie Van Halen, the renowned lead guitarist of iconic rock group Van Halen, has died, according to a social media post by his son.

Biden says there shouldn’t be a second debate if Trump still has Covid-19 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Tuesday that the second presidential debate should not be held if President Donald Trump is still infected with coronavirus, but that he would base his participation in the debate upon recommendations from medical experts.

Presidential health secrets over the years Critics are calling for more detailed information about President Trump’s coronavirus symptoms, but this isn’t the first administration that has tried to keep health concerns under wraps.

Congress’ Big Tech investigation finds companies wield ‘monopoly power’ A 16-month congressional investigation into Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook has found that the tech giants hold “monopoly power” in key business segments and have abused their dominance in the marketplace, in a full-throated condemnation of the giants.

India tests long-range anti-submarine missile India says it has successfully tested a missile armed with a torpedo that could in theory strike enemy submarines more than 400 miles (643 kilometers) away.

NBA Finals: Lakers on verge of securing 17th championship after Game 4 win After a lethargic loss in Game 3, the Los Angeles Lakers showed their composure to bounce back and win the NBA Finals’ fourth game, holding off the Miami Heat 102-96.

Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis inspired almost a quarter more Americans to wear a mask, a new poll finds President Donald Trump’s Covid-19 diagosis has led about 21% of Americans to wear a mask, a new poll by Axios-Ipsos found.

US military leaders quarantine after positive test Top US General Mark Milley and other military leaders are self-quarantining after a senior Coast Guard official tested positive for coronavirus. Admiral Charles Ray, vice commandant of the US Coast Guard, tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms. Other officials were quarantining “out of an abundance of caution” after attending meetings with Adm Ray last week, the Pentagon said.

Flooding hits six million people in East Africa After a visit to some of the worst hit areas in South Sudan last month, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator for the country, Alain Noudéhou, said that “vast areas of the country along the River Nile are now under water”.

What is behind Premier League goal rush? Sunday’s chaos, with Aston Villa scoring seven against Liverpool and Tottenham beating Manchester United 6-1, capped a mind-boggling start to the 2020-21 campaign. Goals are being scored at the highest rate in the English top flight for 90 years. There is one obvious difference this year – the absence of fans.

Black hole discoveries earn three scientists the Nobel Prize in Physics The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to three scientists Tuesday for their discoveries around one of the most fascinating and mysterious parts of our known universe: black holes. Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez were jointly awarded half of the annual Prize for their discovery of a compact, supermassive object indicative of a black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy.

‘How it started’ meme takes over Twitter timelines What is more 2020 than a sweet, romantic trend turning into a meme for life falling apart? The “How it started vs. How it ended” meme is taking over Twitter feeds. Users post side-by-side photos showing the beginning of a scenario, and compare it to where the scenario is now.

Facebook bans QAnon…but can it keep up with the conspiracy theory? Facebook is taking a giant step in keeping dangerous QAnon content off its platforms. On Tuesday, Facebook announced it’s officially banning all Pages, Groups, and Instagram accounts. As described it, the policy update is “one of the broadest rules the social media giant has put in place in its history.”

Netflix adds 'New & Popular' section to promote new content for all your binge-watching needs Smart TVs with Netflix just got a convenient update. These devices will soon reflect a "New and Popular" section in the Netflix app that organizes all the latest shows and movies in one convenient location.