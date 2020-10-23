Two convicted terrorists found to have participated in the attack of Westgate Mall in 2013 will know their fate next week after the court suspended their sentencing.

Ahmed Abdi and Hassan Mustafa were found guilty earlier this month and their sentencing scheduled for Thursday. However, the prosecution through Edwin Okello, told the court that only nine victims had recorded their statement

Okello said a probation officer required seven days to complete the recording of the remaining statements.

Defense lawyers, Chacha Mwita and Mbugua Mureithi, did not oppose the application to adjourn the sentencing.

“It’s the probation report that will guide the court to determine the nature of sentence to be imposed upon the two accused persons,” the lawyers said.

The court also heard that the third accused person Liban Omar who was acquitted by the court was abducted by security agencies and his whereabouts remain unknown.

The prosecution said police were investigating the matter.

Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi advised defense counsels to report the matter to the Kenya Human Rights Commission for further investigations.

The magistrate pushed the sentencing of Ahmed Abdil and Hassan Mustafa to Friday, October 30.