Popular Kikuyu benga musician Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh has been forced to address claims that he is dating former Nairobi Woman Representative aspirant Karen Nyamu.

This comes after a local publication reported that the two are an item, with Samidoh said to have sired Nyamu’s second child and even attended her baby shower in Nairobi over the weekend.

However, Samidoh has rubbished the story as fake saying he’s just good friends with the director at the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company.

“I have a wife with children and I do not intend to get another one with the current economy,” he said, adding: “I have not been dating her, she has just been my big fan for a long time.”

The ‘Mumbi’ hitmaker also denied attending Nyamu’s baby shower saying he wasn’t in Nairobi at the time.

“I am surprised by the whole story, they claim I even attended her baby shower na sikua ata Nairobi.”

“I have not even met her for over three months after I cut ties with her since I realised our friendship would affect my family,” he said.

Asked about his wife’s reaction, Samidoh said they talked about the rumors and she is okay.

“I was worried about my wife but we have talked and she is okay. She knows I am not in a relationship with Karen since the allegations have gotten her again sometimes back.”

Karen Nyamu on her part said: “I do not know who gave that blog that information but I don’t want to talk about it. Samido was not present for my baby shower.”