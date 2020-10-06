Controversial businessman Paul Kobia is under quarantine in Dubai after contracting coronavirus.

The gold scam suspect who once sensationally vowed to sue a local publication for referring to him as a millionaire instead of billionaire, tested positive in Dubai after testing negative twice in Europe.

Kobia called on Kenyans to adhere to safety measures saying Codi-19 is real.

“I have tested coronavirus positive here in Dubai and I have been quarantined for 14 days in Dubai city. I urge fellow Kenyans to stay safe as coronavirus is real. Please wear your face mask always and observe social distancing all the time. God bless Kenyans. I only had a slight rush but I am okay,” he wrote on social media.

Kobia also shared a message forwarded to him by American Hospital in Business Central Towers in Dubai confirming his diagnosis.

It read: “Dear M’iburi, Paul Kobia (MR00679365), your Covid-19 test on 26/09/2020 has been reported that your result is positive indicating that you have the virus. Do not worry, one of our licensed physicians will be contacting you soon if you have not yet received a call today. Please Click below for home isolation instructions.”

Kobia hailed the healthcare system in Dubai saying he was in a stable condition.

“After I tested positive and got informed, I was at first shocked. I didn’t know how to approach such news. However, I was assured that I would have medical officers taking care of me. Dubai is a special place,” he said.

This comes two weeks after the businessman shared a video of himself in Istanbul, Turkey calling on President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift COVID-19 restrictions.

“I am in Istanbul and it is night time. Here in Turkey, there is no lockdown. You can see people operating for 24 hours. They are only wearing masks.

“This is a club and you can see how packed it is. Why doesn’t President Uhuru Kenyatta want to open up the country? We fear over nothing and are being locked in our houses as early as 9 p.m. like chicken,” he said in the viral clip.

“Uhuru, open the country. Stop locking it down because it is slowing down the economy. Police officers here are interacting with the people freely,” he added.

