Former Churchill Show comedian, George Njoroge alias Njoro The Comedian, is reportedly responding well to treatment.

It’s been about two months since the funny man checked into rehab over depression and his recovery has been successful. This is according to his fellow comedian and once in a lifetime friend, Zainabu Zeddy, who has been by the comedian’s side through it all.

She provided an update on Njoro’s status on Monday saying the comedian’s family visited him in rehab on his birthday.

“It’s been almost two months since Njoro decided to seek help for his mental health issues. I am glad to share the good news that his recovery journey has been successful and I am looking forward to see the Njoro I knew before things went south,” said Zeddy.

The comedienne added that Njoro’s mother and kin were happy and proud of his recovery.

“His mom and family members visited him on his birthday and they shared with me the good news of how positive Njoro’s transformation has made them happy and proud,” she said.

Zeddy further reminded fans struggling with mental health issues that it is okay not to be okay.

“I look forward to the day he shall be discharged from the rehab and re-unite with his loved ones and hopefully see him back on screen doing what he does best. In life it’s ok not to be okay and seeking help is not a sign of weakness,” she concluded.

Njoro’s treatment is expected to take one more month.