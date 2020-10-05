Meet three of the prettiest policewomen in Kenya.

Serah Mwongeli aka Sessy

Growing up

I was born and raised in Mombasa. Life was really hard when growing up. I cleared high school in 2009 and taught in a high school for one year then joined the service in 2011. I decided to go back to school in 2017 and I’m currently a fourth-year Law student at The University of Nairobi.

Current station

I’m currently stationed at the Administration Police Training College in Embakasi as an instructor. This place has taught me to always serve as a good example to the rest because so many young officers learn from their superiors.

Why this job?

At first, it wasn’t my job of choice. I was always the shy type and kept asking myself if people would even take me seriously, but then I got to learn respect is earned

Good times and challenges

The good moments must be when someone appreciates the work you do, that’s the best feeling ever because you know that your goodwill and service to the people doesn’t go in vain. There are so many challenges as a female cop but I know these challenges are meant to make us stronger

Is it true what a man can do, a woman can do better?

Let’s just say it doesn’t matter whether you are a man or a woman. If you do your work with passion then nothing will be too hard. There are women who are more hardworking than men and vice versa. I believe I’m strong-willed and passionate about my work. I’ve taught over 8,000 recruits and I’m sure most of them can attest to that.

What don’t people believe about ladies in the service?

They say ladies are favoured and others are never given the hard jobs to do. That is not true from the experience I get here. We all went through the same training, we all work night shifts and go on escort duties just like the men in service.

How’s your social life?

Wow! My social life… I love life and I hate being dull, so when I’m not working I love being surrounded by people who make life worth living.

Where do you shop?

I have no specific shop because I basically choose according to what I like and not what is expensive or cheap. I love looking good so I spend according to what attracts me.

What designers are you rocking right now?

I am rocking a Versace jumpsuit from limitless reload and Beyoncé perfume.

Any other collection you do fancy?

I’m a Medusa lover.

Your DMs must be full, right?

My DMs are not that full but I really don’t want them to be because apparently most people in my DM want to be “arrested” by me.

What do you do for fun?

I love music. If I had the voice to sing I’d be pursuing a music career. I also love dancing and reading.

What can’t you leave the house without?

Purse, phone, cash and lip-gloss.

What is the one fashion rule you live by?

Basically, whatever I’m wearing should accentuate my shape.

Married…dating…in an entanglement?

I’m seeing someone at the moment.

Who is your role model?

I have two; that will be my mum and dad. They have been through so much but have managed to raise us to be the best versions of ourselves.

Catch you dead…

I would be caught dead if I go back to my ex and if I ever regret having my two kids.

Patricia Mwarashu aka Tricia

Growing up

I grew up in Mombasa in a family of two children.

Current Station

I’m currently serving in Machakos County.

Why the service?

I loved it since my childhood days. I actually used to act as an arresting officer.

Good and tough moments

I love the job and the fact that I can provide for the people I love is something I always thank God for. I don’t keep memories of the bad.

Is it true what a man can do, a woman can do better?

Why not? A bigger percentage of ladies have switched from preferring white-collar jobs. It’s not so easy being a cop but we do it efficiently.

What don’t people believe about ladies in the service?

Sadly, most would think that we are naïve and wouldn’t cope with the pressures that come with it. The narrative has changed and I feel like people have learnt to appreciate ladies compared to some years back.

How’s your social life?

I’m very sociable. I easily get along with people and love hanging out with friends whilst making new ones.

How much do you spend shopping?

Funny enough, I shop randomly. As long as it catches my eye, I will cup it. I don’t mind spending Sh10,000 or more randomly as long as it fits well and compliments my look.

What’s in your designer closet?

I go for trendy styles. Currently, I’m donning Sunrise perfume because it has a floral, fruity fragrance and keeps me in the right mood.

Who’s your favourite designer?

For me, it’s mitumba designs all the way.

How do you react when men slide in your DM?

I usually get DM’s but too bad for them, I’m a one-man woman. I’m dating.

What do you do for fun?

Movies, though I also like chilling and hanging out with friends.

Before leaving the house…

I never step out without saying a prayer and thanking God.

Fashion statement you live by…

Simplicity and class, always.

What makes you happy?

I love putting a smile on my mother’s face. She has moulded our family.

Role model

Mommy dear.

Catch me dead

Showing off. I’m a simple mommy’s girl.

Josephine Wambui Githinji aka J Riva

Growing up

I was raised on the chilly slopes of Limuru. I’m the firstborn. I’m also a public relations and diplomacy student.

Current station

I’m based at Nairobi’s Kilimani police station.

Why the service?

Truth is I was an unemployed citizen and the opportunity availed itself. It wasn’t just luck, I really pushed hard and now I really love and respect the job

Good and bad moments

Just like any other profession, working in the force has its ups and downs. Nothing to complain about though. I could write a best seller on this.

Is it true what a man can do, a woman can do better?

In normal circumstances, I wouldn’t agree with that when assigned a task by my seniors, there’s no gender consideration. It has to be done with efficiency.

What don’t people believe about ladies in the service?

Some say we get aggressive but dealing with lawbreakers isn’t easy. You have to be a little hard-headed.

How’s your social life?

I’m an introvert so you wouldn’t find me going out on a regular. I love spending my time indoors. But when there’s a music festival, you wouldn’t miss me. That’s the other side of being a Gemini, as they say.

How much do you spend shopping and where?

I like simplicity as long as it brings out my vibe. Anything I like, I take. My plugs Hubba collections hook me up.

What’s in your designer closet?

I love keeping time and my Casio chronometer does it for me. Hugo Boss private accord gives me a lingering charm.

Who’s your favourite designer?

Do I really have one? Pass!

How do you react when men slide in your DM?

My DMs are fascinating, to say the least, from ‘can you use your cuffs on me?’ to ‘arrest me please’ It’s interestingly annoying and a definite ‘no’ from me.

What do you do for fun?

I’m a gym fanatic who also fancies swimming. I love playing the guitar too.

What must you do before leaving the house?

Past experience taught me to always check if all the taps are turned off.

Fashion statement you live by?

Always look the part.

What makes you happy?

Family. When they are happy, I’m very happy.

Single, dating or entangled?

Dating

Role model

Has to be my mother. A strong woman.

Catch me dead…

Not being myself.