Two students from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology were Monday charged with conspiracy to defraud a bank of Sh190 million.

Ann Wambui, 23, and Anthony Mwangi, 21, were accused of, jointly with others not before the court, conspiring to steal money from NCBA Bank through hacking.

The Court heard that between October 20 and 22 at NCBA Bank head office in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area, the suspects stole Sh25.4 million from the bank.

Appearing before Milimani principal magistrate Caroline Muthoni, the second-year students denied the charges.

They were granted Sh500,000 bail each with an alternative bond of Sh2 million.

The case will be mentioned on November 10 for pre-trial.