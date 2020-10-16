Comedians Jalang’o and Captain Otoyo have come out to dispel allegations that the comedy fraternity neglected deceased comedian Othuol Othuol.

Jalang’o in particular has been the subject of rumors that he turned a blind eye to Othuol’s WhatsApp message in which he had asked comedians to help him raise Sk15K for an MRI.

In a post on social media, Jalang’o accused a blogger who made the allegations of trying to bring him down.

“So a blogger somewhere woke up and decided that the othuol screen shot asking for 15k is me…You see nowadays am so used to being associated with anything…I woke up and I saw this blog saying ” HOW JALANGO DENIED OTHUOL 15K” Woow…do you know how you sit somewhere and wonder what you ever did to people…But am used to it now and it doesn’t bother me anymore…They always look for how to bring you down…” he lamented.

Jalas clarified that they held at least 3 fundraisers for Othuol Othuol’s medical bills.

“In our group ‘Comedian Kenya’, Sandra Dacha has been collecting money from the time Othuol was admitted the first time…we have had more than 3 fund raisers that have been sorting his bills…We have been there to the last minute…But if you decide to associate me with the screen shot who am I to change your thoughts? Not me…Go ahead and associate me…Then come and ask us to add you in the burial plans which happens next Saturday…” wrote the vlogger.

Jalas further highlighted his friendship with Othuol, revealing several instances when he came through for Othuol.

“My life with Othuol would never change: 1. First person to put him on stage…Luo plays

2. First person to give him his first TV show…Sirkal Ya Bibi ..K24

3. First person to put him on a stand up comedy..Kenya Kona

4. First person to give him first TV advert…Safari battery

And to thank me he decided to have a green suit like mine…Ill tell you that story someday..how he got his green suit.. Othuol’s death is soo sad….It hurts to the core…we did what we could….. You might not understand for now! RIP OTHUOL,” wrote Jalas.

Captain Otos on his part narrated how Jalang’o, Sandra Dacha and himself helped Othuol.

“Around a year and eight months ago, Othuol was diagnosed with TB. He was given medication which he was supposed to take for 60 days without fail. But Othuol used to drink. He took the medication for a month or so and stopped. Akarudia pombe kimpango and it came to our attention. Jalas, Sandra Dacha and I got mad with him,” he said.

Otoyo said they tried to advise Othuol to finish his medication. “We even bought him food. I read on blogs people weren’t there for Othuol.He went back to taking medicine but he was on and off. Some people started saying TB was associated with HIV-Aids and after doing several tests, he didn’t have Aids. It’s only TB.”

The radio presenter also noted: “At Churchill, he wasn’t employed. He was a comedian and at the end of the month, he didn’t have a salary. You were paid according to the number of appearances. And that’s why he was acting on Auntie Boss as well.”

Plans to lay Othuol to rest are underway, with Ken Waudo, the chairman of Comedians In Kenya Society, saying funeral expenses will range from Sh700,000 to Sh1 million.

“The body of the comedian has been transferred to Chiromo Mortuary. He will be buried at his ancestral home in Ndere, Alego, Siaya county, on October 24.”

Wellwishers who wish to contribute can send donations through Othuol’s Pay Bill Business Number 7476835, Account Number – Ben Maurice Onyango.