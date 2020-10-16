Media personality Grace Msalame is the newest mom in town after welcoming her third child this week.

The ‘Unscripted’ TV show presenter announced the arrival of her new bundle of joy on Thursday. Without revealing more details, Msalame said she delivered her baby boy on Wednesday, October 14.

She also revealed that the baby boy’s name is Isaiah as she thanked God for the blessing.

“To beautiful new beginnings💐. 14th October forever etched in my heart💙. #babyisaiah👶🏽#glorytogod🙏🏾,” she captioned a picture of flowers.

Baby Isaiah’s arrival comes nearly four months after Grace Msalame let the cat out of the bag that she was six months into her pregnancy.

Isaiah will play the role of small brother to his 9-year-old twin sisters, Raha and Zawadi.

Just like her pregnancy, which she managed to keep under wraps for the longest time, Ms Msalame also seems keen to keep the identity of her partner and baby daddy away from the limelight.