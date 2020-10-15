Police officers in Buruburu, Nairobi on Tuesday nabbed five robbery with violence suspects masquerading as matatu operators.

The five, identified as Samuel Maina Wanyoike, Joseph Wainana Gitau, Felix Otieno, Dennis Omondi Otieno and Collins Oduor were arrested aboard a Travelers Sacco matatu registration number KBK 624 F by officers acting on intelligence leads.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the Public service vehicle was captured on CCTV footage being pursued by bodaboda operators after a man who had allegedly been robbed by the gang sought help from the riders.

While the suspects were being booked in the Occurrence Book, the victim reported to the station and positively identified them.

All recovered items were kept as exhibits as police prepared to arraign the suspects.